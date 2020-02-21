Islamic State supporter pleads guilty to St Paul's Cathedral bomb plot

A supporter of the Islamic State has pleaded guilty to plotting a suicide bomb attack on St Paul's Cathedral. 

Saffiya Amira Shaikh, 36, from Hayes, Middlesex, has been remanded in custody until a sentencing hearing on May 12. 

At a hearing at the Old Bailey on Friday, the Muslim convert admitted to preparation of terrorist acts and dissemination of terrorist publications. 

Shaikh's plot was foiled after she disclosed her plans to undercover officers posing as an explosives expert and his wife, Sky News reports. 

It is claimed that she had also gone on a reconnaissance trip to the cathedral and a hotel to scope out where to plant bombs. 

Shaikh was born Michelle Ramsden but changed her name after converting to Islam in 2007. She was radicalised by 2015, Sky News reports. 

