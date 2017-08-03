Is 'Suicide Squad 2' still happening? Sequel loses its director

Things are not looking good for "Suicide Squad 2." The much-awaited sequel to the hit 2016 superhero film has lost its director, Jaume Collet-Serra.

Collet-Serra was named as Warner Bros. Pictures' first choice to helm "Suicide Squad 2," supplanting outgoing director David Ayer. However, the Spanish film director has now signed up to helm the Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson-starrer "Jungle Cruise."

Prior to Collet-Serra, Mel Gibson was being considered to direct "Suicide Squad 2," which is scheduled to begin its production in mid-2018. However, at the time, Gibson insisted that it was not a done deal yet.

"I don't know," the 61-year-old award-winning director told Entertainment Tonight at 89th Academy Awards in February. "I just met some guys about story points. It's not a done deal or anything, but it's just fun to shoot the pool, you know when it comes [to] stories. I love doing it. And if we can elevate any type of concept, it's good."

Following the news, fans are now wondering whether or not "Suicide Squad 2" will still push through. There is no word yet on which original cast members are returning for round two and where the sequel will pick up after the events of the first film.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, actress Karen Fukuhara would like to know her character, Tatsu Yamashiro, better known as Katana, more. In particular, she wants to explore the character's past as showed in the comic books and how she became the warrior that audiences saw in the first film.

"I would love that," Fukuhara, 25, said about the possibility of reprising the role during a Q&A panel at the 2016 Rose City Comic Con, as cited by 411 Mania. "For the sequel, I'd like to show a lot more about her relationship with Soultaker, her sword, and her relationship with her husband and where she came from."