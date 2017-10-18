Is it possible to be a good Christian and not go to church?

Pexels

Going to church is an important habit in the life of any Christian. The Bible encourages all believers to intentionally meet together for fellowship and to remind each other of the Lord's return. That said, can a person be a Christian and not go to church?

Church and Being a Christian

Before we answer that question, let's define terms so that we can better understand why church is very important.

A "Christian" is simply a person who has committed himself to follow the Lord Jesus Christ. Many mistake this term to be a reference to a church-goer, or perhaps somebody born into a family of Christians. That is so wrong.

To be a Christian, one has to decide for himself that he will renounce his own ways, put his faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, and follow hard after him for the rest of his life. Real Christians know that without denying themselves and taking up their crosses, their version of "Christianity" is mere religious affiliation or church membership (see Matthew 16:24).

The word "Church," on the other hand, comes from the Greek word "Ekklesia" which means "the called out ones," Bible Study Tools tells us. The Greek word is usually used for gatherings or meetings. As such, we understand that the Christian church is simply a gathering of Christians – not necessarily a building, but a meeting of like-minded people believing in the same Jesus Christ, the Son of God.

Now that we've all got that cleared up, we can now proceed to the question: Can I be Christian and not go to church?

The Christian and the church

Friends, we can all become Christians without coming to church, but surely we as Christians cannot help but go to church. For those who believe in the Lord Jesus Christ, fellowshipping with each other and reminding each other of what He has taught as well as His imminent return is very, very important.

Here are three reasons why we as Christians must continue to meet together.

1) Jesus said we should love one another

In John 13:34-35, the Lord Jesus said we should love one another, as this is proof that we are His disciples. Common sense tells us we who love each other will never abandon one another.

"A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another, even as I have loved you, that you also love one another. By this all men will know that you are My disciples, if you have love for one another."

2) It's the Christian practice

No, church cannot save us. If we are saved, however, we would choose to fellowship and grow together with others who are saved as well. Acts 2:42 tells us that the early church did this so well:

"They continued steadfastly in the apostles' teaching and fellowship, in the breaking of bread and in the prayers."

3) We should spur one another to love and steadfastly wait for the Lord's return

Lastly, Christians should go to church for the purpose of motivating one another to love and remind each other to eagerly wait for the Lord's return. Hebrews 10:24-25 tells us,

"And let us consider how to spur one another to love and to good works. Let us not forsake the assembling of ourselves together, as is the manner of some, but let us exhort one another, especially as you see the Day approaching."