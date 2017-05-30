Is going to church a necessary condition for salvation?

x

Stephen Radford/ Unsplash

Many Christians today have the wrong idea of what being saved and then going to church means. Many think that in order to be saved, they have to have perfect attendance at a church and be very active in it. Some even think that if they don't go to church, they have backslidden or even abandoned the faith.

Is that right?

When Church is Treated as God

Many Christians today equate God with the church. They say that if a person goes away from church he has moved away from God, and that he has forfeited his salvation. This flawed thinking comes from a lack of knowledge of the Word of God.

Of course I don't mean to say that church is not necessary. It is, because we are called to encourage each other as we all wait for Christ's return.

The Bible clearly says that salvation is by grace through faith (see Ephesians 2:8-9). Our actions or any denominational affiliation doesn't save us – only the finished atoning work of Christ does (see Acts 4:12). So where did this wrong thinking come from?

There are many possible reasons, but I want to share just a few.

First, it comes from the wrong view of God as Father

Many Christians are suffering from an orphan spirit. The Bible tells us that we have been "adopted" as sons and daughters of God through Christ (see Ephesians 1:5). It was God the Father's idea to adopt us; we don't apply to be adopted. When we receive Christ we are automatically God's children. We don't have to force our way into His arms.

Second, it comes from a lack of faith in the perfect work of Christ

The Lord Jesus Christ's atoning work was a perfect act, having completely satisfied God's requirements for the punishment of sin (see 1 John 2:2). We don't add anything to Christ's work to ensure that we are saved; His finished work is enough to guarantee our salvation. We only need to believe in Him, repent of our sins, and let His work manifest its results in our lives through our obedience.

Third, it comes from a wrong understanding of the Holy Spirit

God gave us the Holy Spirit as a guarantee that we are saved. He is the living and indwelling proof that we belong to God, have been taken away from Satan, and are being sanctified until we go home. Through the Spirit we are able to live holy lives in this world (see Galatians 5:16-18). The church doesn't do any of that.

Church as a Response, not a Requirement

So where does church come in now? Friends, we have fellowship with other believers because we are fellow believers who are one with Christ and therefore one with each other (see Hebrews 10:25). We don't see each other to be saved; rather we remind each other of the salvation that only Christ can give and did give to us - we build each other up and in doing so, build up Christ's body. We don't worship to be saved; we worship our Savior in gratitude to His saving work.

Let's all remember that church is a natural response to the salvation we receive, not the other way round.