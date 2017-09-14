'Iron Man 4' update: Neil Blomkamp willing to direct fourth film

Robert Downey Jr. may no longer be reprising his superhero role in a fourth "Iron Man" movie Facebook/IronMan

A fourth "Iron Man" movie is not in the priority of Marvel studios, but should they decide to go for another tour of duty for Tony Stark, or even a reboot, they have someone who is willing to take on the director role.

South African director Neill Blomkamp on Twitter was asked if he wants to helm a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, and he said he is willing to continue the business magnate and playboy's story.

"Hypothetically, Iroman – (I) love the character," he wrote.

Blomkamp helmed a lot of projects including short films "Alive in Joburg," "Yellow," and "The Escape."

He also directed science-fiction films "Chappie" and "Elysium."

His 2009 film, "District 9," was received well by critics and was named one of the top 10 independent films of the year by the National Board of Review of Motion Pictures.

It received four Academy Awards nominations for adapted screenplay, visual effects, film editing and best picture.

If ever, Blomkamp will pick up from where Jon Favreau and Shane Black left with the first three films.

Marvel now needs to find who will play the iconic role of Tony Stark.

Robert Downey Jr., who has been playing the iconic role since 2008, said he is more than ready to move on from portraying the iconic role.

"I just never want to blow it for the last six or seven (MCU movies) I have done by dropping the ball because I decided to go do it one more time. I just want to hang up my jersey before it's embarrassing," he told news.com Australia.

Downey is set to reprise his role as Tony Stark in the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War" and its untitled sequel.

Marvel has confirmed that "Ant-Man and the Wasp," and "Black Panther" will debut in 2018 and "Captain Marvel" in 2019.

Three untitled movies, however, are slated on 2020, and fans are speculating that a fourth "Iron Man" film might be included.