'Iron Man 4' rumors: Neil Blomkamp willing to direct

A photo of 'Iron Man' from the comic books. Facebook/ironman

There may be no confirmation of a fourth installment for "Iron Man," but there is currently a director who would be more than happy to take on the ambitious project — if Marvel ever takes the time out of their extremely busy schedule to make "Iron Man 4."

It has been made public by Nell Blomkamp on his Twitter account that he would be more than happy to spearhead an "Iron Man" project. Blomkamp expressed through his Twitter when a fan asked him hypothetically about which Marvel Cinematic Universe film he would be interested in directing. Blomkamp did not mince words, and stated "Hypothetically ... ironman - love the character."

Blomkamp is the director of another science fiction film called "District 9" which was also produced by Peter Jackson. This proves that Blomkamp could potentially have the chops to rightfully direct a fourth installment of "Iron Man." Unfortunately, that is something that the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, will have to decide.

If Feige green lights the project, one of the most integral questions that need to be answered is if Robert Downey Jr. (RDJ) will be on board? According to Looper, RDJ has become quite expensive in the last decade due to his extensive resume. Additionally, the role he played to start establishing the Marvel Cinematic Universe has not been overlooked, since it is estimated that he has received almost half a billion across the Marvel movies he's been in.

The success of "Iron Man 4" could be heavily reliant on RDJ, which realistically, he would only be able to take after wrapping up the "Avengers: Infinity War" movies. By that time, RDJ would have played Tony Stark for over ten years — which begs the question of whether he would still be willing to play the same role again. At this point, it is more likely that the next "Iron Man" movie will see a reboot, rather than a proper sequel starring RDJ.