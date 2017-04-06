'Iron Man 4' rumors: Clamored-for movie will not happen as Robert Downey Jr. exits MCU after next year's 'Avengers'

While many fans are still hoping to see Robert Downey Jr. star in another solo "Iron Man" movie, the latest reports claim that it is unlikely to happen as the actor will be hanging the iron suit after next year's "Avengers: Infinity War."

There is no denying that "Iron Man 4" is one of the most-clamored-for movies. Despite Downey Jr. having said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2015 that there is going to be one, there has been no official statement from Marvel Studios if it is, indeed, happening.

However, according to the latest rumors, fans can no longer expect a fourth solo "Iron Man" movie. Repotedly, the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War," a.k.a. "Avengers 3," will be the actor's swan song as the iron-clad superhero as the actor feels it is the right time to hang up his iron suit.

This is not the first time for "Avengers: Infinity War" to be rumored as Downey Jr.'s last appearance as Iron Man in the movies, though. Last month, an article alleged that Marvel Studios will be killing off Iron Man in the upcoming "Avengers" movie as part of the studio's move to usher in more superheroes from the pages of Marvel comic books into its Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). With a good number of superheroes from Marvel comic books that have yet to debut in a Marvel Studios movie, it is said that the studio must kill off some of its MCU characters, Iron Man included, so that the others can be accommodated.

It is not just Downey Jr.'s Iron Man that Marvel Studios is alleged to eventually kill off, though. In a recent interview, Chris Evans has revealed that his contract with the studio will also expire after "Avengers 4." Hence, it is suspected that, while Captain America may survive the events in "Avengers: Infinity War," he will eventually meet his demise in the next "Avengers" movie.

"It's really not up to me. My contract is up. I'm not going to sit here and say, 'No more'... But, everything Marvel does seems to be cinema gold. And like I said, I love the character. The only reason it would end is 'cause my contract is up. After Avengers 4, my contract is done. Talk to Marvel. If we engage further, I'd be open to it. I love the character," Evans told Collider recently.

Will Iron Man really die in "Avengers: Infinity War?" How will Downey's exit from the MCU be treated?

Find out when "Avengers: Infinity War" arrives on May 4, 2018.