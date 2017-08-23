'Iron Man 4' release date, plot, and cast rumors: Sequel to come out in 2020? May not include Robert Downey Jr.

Tony Stark gives Peter Parker some advice in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" YouTube/Marvel Entertainment

Marvel is gearing up for the premiere of "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Black Panther" as well as "Avengers: Infinity War." In addition, the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is slowly being unveiled. However, from the movies that are yet to make their premiere in 2018 or 2019, there is a question of whether or not "Iron Man 4" is included in the lineup. Rumors have circulated that the fourth "Iron Man" film may come out in 2020, and will feature a new face to put on the suit.

There has not been any official announcement from Marvel regarding the status of an "Iron Man 4," or if there will be one at all. Rumors have previously circulated that the fourth movie may come out in 2020, but it will no longer feature Robert Downey Jr. as the character may meet a grim fate in "Avengers: Infinity War." In an interview with JoBlo, Marvel head Kevin Feige was asked if there would be any character deaths in "Infinity War" and he said yes. Will Tony Stark be one of those casualties?

Other core characters may suffer the same fate. The reason for the character deaths might be the studio's supposed attempt at accommodating more heroes and villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Some are still hoping that Robert Downey Jr. will reprise his role in a fourth "Iron Man" movie, especially after he revealed his reasons for wanting to return as the character again. During the press conference for "Spider-Man: Homecoming," the actor told Cinema Blend that the reason why he keeps coming back is that he likes the materials given to him.

Should the two Avengers movies mark the end of the line for Downey Jr. as Iron Man, and should there be an "Iron Man 4," it could mark the cinematic debut of another character. Rumor suggests that it could be Riri Williams, a.k.a. Iron Heart. It is also said that Ty Simpkins, who appeared in "Iron Man 3," may take over the fourth movie.

Fans can only wait and see.