'Iron Man 4' plot rumors: Fourth installment to introduce Riri Williams?

Robert Downey Jr. at the European premiere of "Captain America, Civil War" Reuters/Toby Melville

The hype around superhero movies, especially the ones from industry giants such as Marvel Entertainment and DC Entertainment, are in an all-time high. One of the first movie franchises that really brought the genre into the mainstream is "Iron Man." With 'Captain America: Civil War" being a huge success, fans are eagerly waiting for more Marvel news. One of the questions is, will there be an "Iron Man 4"?

In an interview with Variety, Robert Downey Jr. said, "There isn't one in the pipe." He added, "No, there's no plan for a fourth 'Iron Man.'" Since then, Downey has been very vocal about not taking up the suit once more as the billionaire playboy genius superhero.

However, fans are still clamoring for the "Iron Man" series to have a continuation. People say that one of the three untitled movies referenced in Marvel Studio's Phase 4 update is going to be "Iron Man 4." With Downey believed to be giving up the role, fans are left to speculate on what the sequel's plot will be.

With Downey out of the picture, it is less likely that Tony Stark will continue to be a part of the storyline. Therefore, many speculate that the next "Iron Man" movie will be about Riri Williams. In the comics, a 15-year-old girl built an Iron Man suit by herself in her dorm at MIT. She then goes on to become the superhero Ironheart.

This is simply a mere speculation, though. However, with the way that Marvel is setting up the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it could very well be the most possible scenario. Marvel Studios has been releasing new movies that seem to usher in the new generation of superheroes.

In an interview with News Corp Australia Network, Downey said, "I just never want to blow it for the last six or seven (MCU movies) I have done by dropping the ball because I decided to go do it one more time." He continued, "I just want to hang up my jersey before it's embarrassing."