'Iron Fist' season 2 release date, plot news: Danny Rand will be less reckless, more responsible in sophomore run

Netflix's "The Defenders" stars (L to R) Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, Finn Jones as Iron Fist, Charlie Cox as Daredevil and Mike Colter as Luke Cage. Netflix/The Defenders

In the second season of "Iron Fist," the titular hero will be inspired by his colleagues from the Defenders and will go about his superhero endeavors in a responsible manner.

In an interview with Inverse, Finn Jones, who plays Danny Rand/Iron Fist, said that "The Defenders" series allowed his character to meet other people with powers and learn from their ways.

"They're able to go about their lives and use their abilities responsibly and with purpose ... At the end of the day, they're there to help mentor him and help him grow into a responsible adult that he knows he can be," the actor explained.

In episode 3 of "The Defenders," Danny haphazardly went after the villain Alexandra (Sigourney Weaver) alone at her office headquarters and encountered a big group of thugs. He was pinned down and close to getting captured until Luke Cage (Mike Colter), a Defenders teammate, stepped in just in time to help him even the odds against the henchmen.

This incident is an example of how Danny was reckless but later learned from his fellow Defenders, namely Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) and Cage, on how to be smarter and more responsible going forward.

"What we're seeing in 'The Defenders' is these three people who he's come into contact with, are really helping put him on the straight and narrow," Jones explained.

In related news, Jones told CBR that Danny might don his trademark yellow and green costume in season 2 of "Iron Fist." The actor said that after Danny saw Daredevil with his costume in "The Defenders," he found it cool and alluring and may want to have a superhero outfit too.

"I certainly think that will happen within, hopefully, season 2," he added.

"Iron Fist" season 2 has no release date yet but is expected to arrive sometime at the end of 2018.