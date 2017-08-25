'Iron Fist' season 2 news: Finn Jones ready to start training, might get comic costume?

Finn Jones is Danny Rand a.k.a Iron Fist YouTube/Netflix

With many fans recently raving about the release of the first season of "The Defenders," one particular Defender is ready to start preparing for the second season of his own show. Finn Jones recently shared that he is ready to start his training for "Iron Fist" season 2.

One of the criticisms towards "Iron Fist" when it premiered on Netflix last March was about the fight scenes. Jones previously shared that the lackluster fight choreography was partly because of the lack of preparation time. "The Defenders" somewhat redeemed that for the character, and thus became a favorite.

In an interview with Inverse, Jones, who plays the titular character, talked about the character's arc in "The Defenders" as well as the upgraded fight scenes. Jones revealed that he went from his characters series straight into the team-up series, and he had already been doing the choreography for six to seven months for "Iron Fist." Yet, with "The Defenders," there was a different choreography team and a different camera man.

The actor went on to say that he is already set to start training for "Iron Fist" season 2 next week, four to five months in advance before they start filming. He also said that having a lot more time to train will hopefully improve the quality of fight scenes in the show.

Apart from the perhaps upgraded fight scenes, could fans see the character don the iconic costume from the comics? Jones definitely wants to. The actor told CBR that even though it is not entirely up to him, he hopes to don the costume or something similar to it down the line, hopefully in the upcoming season.

Fans are always eager to see a superhero wear their iconic costumes from the comics, and the heroes from the Marvel-Netflix shows have at least somewhat referenced their comic costumes. At the season finale of "The Defenders," Danny Rand was seen wearing a green and yellow track suit that referenced the colors of the superhero's costume.

Fans will have to wait and see if the character will ever don the costume or at least something similar in the upcoming season. For now, at least the green and yellow tracksuit will do.