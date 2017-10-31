Iraqi Christians who fled ISIS 'betrayed' by Western countries promising aid

Despite Iraq's liberation from ISIS, Christians in the region remain in dire need and have received nothing but 'lip service' when it comes to aid from western nations.

William Hollander, a partner with the religious persecution watchdog Open Doors, told the Christian Post that Christians in Iraq and the Middle East are being 'betrayed by the political powers'. The cost of conflict has seen many left homeless and forced to flee to refugee camps, but despite promises to the contrary, those in need have not received 'anything' by way of assistance from western countries, he said.

An Iraqi special forces soldier carries a woman injured during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State. Reuters

Last week US Vice President Mike Pence pledged to support the Christian communities seeking to rebuild their homes, and said aid would be given directly to the Christian charities supporting religious minorities in the wake of the destruction wrought by ISIS.

Although the Islamist militants have been defeated, and some refugees have returned home, Hollander said that many still fear their presence – and the possibility of continued violent persecution.

'On one side, they are hopeful they can go back, and want to go back...[but] they can see that ISIS might be defeated, but the ideology isn't.'

The Christian community's historic presence in the Iraq has been radically diminished: from a population of around 1.5 million in 2003 to around 200,000 today, according to Hollander.

He encouraged prayer and political petition on behalf of the persecuted, such as the Hope for the Middle East campaign, which will be presented to the UN in December. The campaign, which has garnered 500,000 signatures already, implores the church to stand up for the security and future of those in the Middle East.

Hollander said: 'Prayer is a big thing. Many Christians have mentioned to us that for some unexplainable reason, they just feel that prayer has been supporting them.'