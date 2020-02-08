Iranian Christian convert granted early release from prison

Staff writer
Iranians carry pictures of Ayatollah Khomeini as they celebrate 40 years since the Revolution.Reuters

A Christian convert to Iran has been released from prison earlier than expected. 

Asghar Salehi was sentenced last September to six months in prison after being charged last year with propaganda against the Islamic Republic. 

He was arrested along with three others in the Fars Province.  They were sentenced under Article 500 of the penal code for "propaganda against the Islamic Republic of Iran through promoting Zionist Christianity", and imprisoned in Eghlid.

Their appeals against the sentence were defeated but in a surprise move, their request for early release was granted.

Salehi has now been freed after serving only two out of the six months, Middle East Concern reports, while the others were due for release on Saturday. 

An MEC spokesperson told BosNewsLife: "Iranian Christians are very pleased that Asghar Salehi has been given early release from Eghlid Prison.

"It is expected, fellow prisoners Mohammadreza Rezaei and A.T. will also be released soon."

Iran is ranked ninth in the Open Doors World Watch List of the top 50 countries where Christians suffer the worst persecution for their faith. 

 

Most Read

  1. A friendly word to the Never Trumpers

  2. 'I've become more religious,' says Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

  3. Ben Bradshaw MP warns Church of England its established status is at threat over civil partnerships stance

  4. Trump's impeachment and the dangers of making the evidence fit

  5. 'Faith keeps us free, prayer makes us strong,' says Trump at National Prayer Breakfast

  6. 'Torrents of support' for Franklin Graham's tour, say organisers, despite venue cancellations

  7. Over 8,000 people sign petition defending Franklin Graham's UK tour

  8. Mike Pompeo launches new International Religious Freedom Alliance

  9. What a government sex scandal and a preaching ban tell us about modern Scotland

More News

  1. justin-bieber-hailey-bieber

    Hailey Bieber says following Jesus is the 'most important part' of her relationship with husband Justin

  2. israel-folau

    Rugby club defends signing Christian player Israel Folau as others threaten legal action

  3. coronavirus

    Pastor at epicentre of coronavirus outbreak asks Christians everywhere to pray

  4. jennifer-lopez-shakira

    Why the shock and outrage over the Super Bowl halftime show? The NFL has been doing this for years

  5. children

    God is good for you: how faith and family boost educational achievement

  6. matt-redman

    Matt Redman releases new album 'Let There Be Wonder'

  7. kim-kardashian

    Kim Kardashian West's daughter Chicago sings 'I love you' to Jesus