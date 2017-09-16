iPhone X vs. iPhone 8 Plus specs, features comparison: iPhone X worth the price?

A promotional photo for the new handheld device by technology giant Apple, the iPhone X. Facebook/apple

During the Apple event that occurred in Sept. 12, new products in the giant technology company has been introduced. For handheld devices, these include the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, which are proper upgrades of the previous iPhone 7. However, Apple also introduced the new top-of-the-line iPhone X, which has more significant upgrades than the others mobile devices.

The differences between the iPhone 8 and the iPhone X are very distinct. This is because Apple is attempting to market the iPhone X as an edgy and innovative product in their line of smart phones. According to the Verge, the similarities between the two is that both phones may be charged wirelessly, have the most durable glass screens ever released, have the same processors, and the same water resistance capabilities.

The iPhone 8 is reported to have a glass back, which is different from the usual metal casing that the previous iPhones featured. The main reason behind this is to allow for Qi-compatible wireless charging, which lets people make use of the wireless charging device that charges the phone wirelessly. However, it comes at a limited distance of about four centimeters. This is completely handy for work, as it allows users to charge wirelessly as long as the devices are close.

According to Stuff, the iPhone 8 Plus will have an improved processor, the A11 Bionic Chip, which is 70 percent faster than the A10 Fusion chip of the iPhone 7 Plus, and is 30 percent more efficient as well. The random access memory (RAM) is still the same, clocked at 3 GB. Hopefully, the faster processor can make up for the RAM, and that the new phone will have rare moments of slowing down, especially given the 240 FPS capacity of the handheld device.

Unlike the other iPhones that came before, the iPhone X does away with the home button, and is replaced with an entire glass display. The key feature, which a lot of tech websites have already expected, is the facial recognition feature that allows the phone to scan the main user's face. This design was to elevate the security features of the phone, and for easier online transactions regarding verification. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus still rely on touch ID.

Additionally, the iPhone X has a slight edge when it comes to better screen visuals. Even if all three phones support 4K resolution, the iPhone X features a 5.8 edge-to-edge OLED screen, which makes it a visually stunning phone that is reasonably sized. The biggest obstacle in getting the iPhone X is its price tag, starting at $1000.