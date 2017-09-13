iPhone X versus iPhone 8 and 8 Plus: What's the hype?

iPhone X-- say hello to the future. Apple official website

After months of waiting and countless internet leaks, Apple finally unveiled their yearly models of iPhones at the Apple event held this year at the new Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park. This year, instead of the usual two, three new iPhones were released to the public – the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the iPhone X (pronounced ten).

Everyone knows that the iPhone X marks the tenth anniversary of the tech giant. Despite all the countless rumors about the product, everyone who watched this year's keynote was impressed by the relatively different yet striking features of the phone, as compared to its batchmates, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus.

CNET uploaded a data sheet comparing the phones' specs and features, as well as their difference from last year's models, the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

So what exactly makes the iPhone X stand out from the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus? First of all, the X version is all-screen, sporting a bezel-less display, and a whopping super Retina OLED panel which has a 2436x1125 resolution, complete HDR video support, and a super high contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. On the other hand, the iPhone 8 features a 4.7-inch 1334 x 750 LCD with a 1,400:1 high contrast ratio, while the 8 Plus comes with a 5.5-inch full HD (1920 x 1080) LCD.

The Face ID is also one of the remarkable features the 8 and 8 Plus does not have. Instead of using a passcode or a fingerprint to unlock the phone, the iPhone X recognizes the user's face. It can also be used as an alternative means of transferring funds through Apple Pay.

In terms of camera capabilities, the iPhone 8 retained the trademark single rear camera, while the iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X both sport a dual 12-megapixel camera setup in the back. However, the three models have the same 7-MP f/2.2 selfie cam, but the similarities end there. Unlike the iPhone 8 Plus, the iPhone X have both optical image stabilization in both its back and front camera, along with its secondary 2x zoom camera feature that has a larger f/2.4 aperture which allows users to take better low-light photos.

The iPhone 8 is the least expensive of the bunch, as pre-orders for the phone model start at $699. The iPhone 8 Plus will be available for pre-order starting at $799, while the iPhone X in all its glory, will start selling at a whopping $999. The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus will be available for pre-order starting Sept. 15, while fans of the iPhone X may have to wait another month before they can start pre-ordering Apple's most high-end phone. Pre-orders will start on Oct. 27 this year.