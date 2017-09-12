iPhone X updates, news: Specs leak ahead of scheduled unveiling

A salesman checks a customer's iPhone at a mobile phone store in New Delhi, India, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

It has been leaked that the next iteration of Apple's smartphone will be called the iPhone X. Some of the new information that has come up includes the major features that the 10th anniversary edition of the phone will have.

According to Expert Reviews, the 8th iteration of the phone will not be called the iPhone 8, as many former technology buffs suspected. It will be called the iPhone X and will possess a bigger screen that is similar to that of the LG G6 and Samsung's flagship mobile device – the Galaxy S8. It is expected that the full reveal of features will occur during the Sept. 12 event, which will take place at the Apple Campus in Cupertino, California.

The sparse new features of the iPhone 7 left many technology critics rather underwhelmed, since it only provided slight improvements over the previous iPhone 6. It is rumored that it will be the first phone the company has every produced to have an aspect ratio of 18:9, instead of the previous 16:9 aspect ratio, which is the most common across different platforms and devices.

The iPhone X will also have an OLED display, which provides more vivid visuals for the smart phone. According to Value Walk, the new phone will be offering 3 GB of random access memory (RAM), which means that this aspect is unchanged as compared to its predecessor, the iPhone 7 plus. This is rather unusual since RAM almost always receives an upgrade for the next generation of handheld devices. However, it will be boasting a hexacore processor.

This is a significant development for Apple, since its previous phones only had four cores in its processors, but on paper, this pales in comparison with the Galaxy S8's octa-core processor. However, the practical implementations and direct comparison between the two devices remains to be seen. As far as the price goes, a tweet revealed that the prices range from $999 for the 64 GB, $1,099 for the 256 GB, and $1,199 for the 512 GB.

The prices are steep, that is for sure. Trusted Reviews reported that the screen will be built around either an aluminum or stainless steel frame, with a glass body. They were able to get this information from Ming-Chi Kuo, who has apparently been very open about revealing certain aspects of the new phone's features.