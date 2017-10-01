iPhone X scores better than iPhone 8 in design, features and specs

The UI of the new iPhone X Facebook/iphonepage

Apple loyalists are still wondering why the company even thought of releasing the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus. With a physical home button and huge bezels for a front design, this unit would clearly be outperformed by the iPhone X.

The design of the iPhone X is more in line with the design of its fellow 2017 competitors — small to minimal bezels, which in turn makes it look more as the proper unit of this generation of smart phones. The home button that has been around since the first iPhone has and will always be well received and loved, but putting the two new iPhones side by side, it is almost a no-brainer which one any costumer would pick.

High Dynamic Range (HDR) settings on the iPhone X yields the best images on its edge-to-edge OLED display. Granted its screen is bigger than the iPhone 8 that only has 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, videos and photos on the iPhone X will appear significantly better with its 2436 x 1225.

A 12-megapixel camera is placed at the back of both Apple phones. However, the iPhone X has two — a wide-angle camera and telephoto shooter that will create magnificent portrait shots with blurred backgrounds. The two iPhone units also has the same 7-megapixel front camera that can record 1080p videos.

In terms of battery life, the iPhone X and the iPhone 8 are almost similar depending of the manner the unit will be used. The two smart phones will need to be charged after constant use for 21 hours. Using it for internet-related stuff will rack up to 12 hours of battery life. The two phones can play movies for 13 straight hours and can play music for 60 hours, non-stop.

Both the iPhone X and the iPhone 8 will be using the new A11 Bionic chip for its processors.

The iPhone X will be available for pre-orders starting Oct. 27.