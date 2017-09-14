iPhone X release date, specs news: Apple's anniversary phone gets rid of home button, recognizes faces

A render of the iPhone X, Apple's 10th-anniversary phone Apple

Apple's 10th-anniversary phone was finally launched at the tech giant's annual event on Sept. 12. CEO Tim Cook unveiled the iPhone X alongside two other new iPhones, and fans now know what they're getting from the new smartphone before it arrives in November.

Launched together with the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus, the iPhone X (pronounced as iPhone 10) is Apple's most ambitious smartphone to date. It is also the most expensive.

The $999 model gets rid of the popular home button in favor of an almost-bezel-less front display. The 5.8-inch smartphone has an edge-to-edge organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screen, which supports HDR videos and will give a much more colorful display than the usual LED-screen iPhones.

The iPhone X also comes with a dual-camera setup, which includes a telephoto portrait lens that allows the phone to zoom optically up to 10 times for photos and 6 times for videos. Both lenses are 12-megapixel and have optical image stabilization (OIS).

Apple's iPhone X also comes with TrueDepth, camera technology that allows the phone to analyze 50 different muscle movements, which users can use to animate their very own emojis.

The iPhone X also replaces Touch ID with Face ID, which means users can now unlock their phones and pay their bills using their faces. Users now only have to glance at the phone and swipe up on the screen to unlock their iPhones.

All three new iPhones are powered by the A11 Bionic processor and are IP67 water and dust-resistant. They also all support fast charging and wireless charging, as Apple is also going to be selling the AirPower mat in 2018.

The iPhones all come in two memory variants: one with 64 GB and another with 256 GB. The iPhone X with 64 GB costs $999 while the 256 GB version will sell for $1,149.

Pre-orders for the iPhone X will begin on Oct. 27. The smartphone ships on Nov. 3.