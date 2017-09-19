iPhone X preorder, price news: Pre-order details and where to buy

Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller, introduces the iPhone X during a launch event in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 12, 2017. Reuters/Stephen Lam

With Tuesday's announcement of the highly anticipated iPhone X, it is worth reflecting on how such a luxury device could transition to mass-market status. While this particular phone continues to lure consumers, here are the pre-order details, price, and the stores where it will be available.

The new iPhone version packs features not found in the previous installments. It is the most complete redesign of the product and offers a radically remodeled device that drops the traditional home button for an all-screen design.

Along with iPhone X, there are other models that were announced during the Apple's iPhone Tenth Anniversary Keynote on Tuesday. Among the three, though, X is considered as the most-hyped gadget ever produced by the company. The price for this phone will start at $999, and it can be pre-ordered for those buyers who value convenience.

Pre-ordering is also recommended since brand-new Apple devices tend to sell out during its launch date. This is expected since iPhone X is the most anticipated new release in the mobile and technology industry. It is a standout phone when it comes to features and aesthetics.

Apple chief executive Tim Cook described iPhone X as the "biggest leap forward since the original iPhone," as reported by Reuters. Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Asset Management in New York, was not surprised with the media attention the device got. He said that X, which boasts of True Depth camera system for the Face ID facial recognition in replacement to the fingerprint sensor feature, is a "sell on the news," according to the same media outlet.

The upcoming device will come in two colors — silver and space gray. Pre-orders for iPhone X will begin on Oct. 27, and its release date is scheduled for Nov. 3 this year. The quickest way to pre-order the phone is through the Apple Store iOS app. With just a few taps, an order form can be done. It will also be pre-orderable from these retailers: Best Buy, Target, Sprint, T-Mobile and more.