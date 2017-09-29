iPhone X news, updates: Latest home, lock screen features spilled by Xcode 9.1 beta

A render of the iPhone X, Apple's 10th-anniversary smartphone. Apple

Several tech enthusiasts are very excited to get the newly-launched iPhone X into their hands, but thanks to the new Xcode 9.1 beta released by Apple this week, the public will have a closer feel of what it is like to have the Cupertino-based tech giant's tenth anniversary smartphone.

As reported by 9to5Mac, the Xcode 9.1 beta was recently released by Apple to provide support for the upcoming operating system updates, namely the watchOS 4.1, tvOS 11.1, and the iOS 11.1. The good thing about the Xcode 9.1 beta is that it includes an iPhone X simulator, giving the current Apple device users an idea on the new lock screen and home screen features.

A known mobile developer, Guilherme Rambo, has come up with onboarding videos fresh from the Xcode 9.1 beta release that clearly explains how the iPhone X's home screen and lock screen contents work. These will help people still using the older iPhone models to adjust with the iPhone X's new gesture controls.

The onboarding videos have the Xcode 9.1's iPhone X simulator representing the iOS 11.1's look closer than the OS version's weird appearance in Xcode 9, according to BGR. As for the home screen, the videos reveal the Dock no longer having an attached appearance. Instead, the new Dock in iPhone X will follow the iPad's current design by following the rounded edges of the physical screen. Although, the Dock can only include up to four applications, similar to the iPhone's standard capacity.

The iPhone X lock screen will include a notable text that reads "Swipe up to open," while the home screen indicator is shown taking the form of a thin bar at the bottom of the display. The videos show this bar being dragged up and down to teach the users how to unlock the handset and access the rest of the iPhone X's applications. This is important to take note, especially for people who are still used to the iPhone's physical home button.

The public can get the actual iPhone X experience firsthand once the new smartphones are shipped in the markets early November. The pre-order period for the device will begin on Oct. 27.