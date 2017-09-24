iPhone news: Augmented reality gaming now available on iOS 11

Apple recently rolled out the latest version of its mobile operating system, iOS 11. Reuters/Michaela Rehle

The smartphone industry makes another big leap forward with the release of Apples iOS 11 for its mobile devices, as the new software, as well as its new host of iPhones and iPads, will be augmented reality (AR) capable. AR is not only useful for gaming, but also for other applications as well.

A host of new games and apps on the Apple store have just been released following the availability of the new iOS 11. Website Road to VR took the liberty of compiling the said few games and apps starting from "Warhammer 40,000: Freeblade." Based on the grim and dark future of the Warhammer franchise, "Freeblade" will let players experience being an Imperial Knight of the Space Marines faction. The AR will also allow them to view their Imperial Knights in the city streets.

Another groundbreaking AR app is the "Complete Anatomy 2018 +Courses" available on the iPad. The app will let players study human anatomy without needing a 1:1 scale model of a human body part since the app includes a full 3D human body model, accessible with a tap of the camera, and a flat surface. The 3D model, like a real plastic body part, can also be viewed from different angles.

"IKEA Place" is another neat app which incorporates AR into its functionality. The app lets users view how an IKEA item will look when placed in their living room, all by using their camera. "IKEA Place" features a catalog of over 2,000 types of furniture to view in AR mode.

LEGO is also working on its application which will allow users to build LEGO models using AR technology, something AR enthusiasts may want to look out for in the near future.

One important thing to note is that unlike virtual reality (VR), AR does not require any special goggles, only the device's camera. AR is essentially overlaying extra digital graphics onto reality, similar to how "Pokemon GO's" camera mode works.

Apple's iOS 11 is available now for iPhone users who own the iPhone 5s and above, as well as the iPad Air and aforementioned devices.