iPhone iMessage scam can steal user's App Store log-in details and information

Users are advised to be wary if an iMessage appears to ask for log-in details. Apple/iPhone

Cyber criminals are always on the prowl and recently, a new form of taking user's personal details has been uncovered. iPhone users should probably be on high alert for this new method of scamming that tries to get them into giving their log-in details for the App Store and iTunes.

As revealed by Express, these cyber criminals will use the user's log-in details to log into the App Store and iTunes to make purchases. This scam was made known in a Reddit thread and tech site BGR has also received a number of calls and emails regarding this scam.

This scam begins with users receiving a message that tells them that their iPhone ID is going to expire. They will ask the user to tap the link on the message for them to enter their log-in details as a way of preventing data loss. Many iPhone users can immediately determine that this is a scam because there is no iPhone ID in the first place. Nevertheless, it pays to be extra careful when it comes to this.

Apple would also never ask users to enter their details on non-Apple websites, and have advised people to be wary about phishing scams that could come their way. However, what can make it confusing is that the scam message that will be sent appears in grey, even though the caller ID reveals it to be on iMessage.

Should a user fall for the phishing scam, then the cyber criminals will use this to take control of their account or demand a sum of money in exchange for getting their log-in details back. iPhone users are strongly advised to be wary of any phishing scams, and inform other users about it in order to stop the cyber criminals.