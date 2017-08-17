iPhone 8 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8 specs, features rumors: Which device is better?

Leaked details about the new iPhone 8 show it will have a bezel-less display. PICTURED: The iPhone 7 which was released in 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The next flagships of Apple and Samsung — the iPhone 8 and the Galaxy Note 8 — are almost here. But the smartphones' specifications and features have already been leaked online and a comparison of the two devices will help consumers decide which to get.

In terms of size, the iPhone 8 reportedly measures 5.65 x 2.79 x 0.30 inches, making it way smaller than the Galaxy Note 8 at 6.40 x 2.94 x 0.33 inches.

The iPhone 8 will feature a 5.8-inch organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8, on the other hand, will have a 6.4-inch Super active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) screen.

As for its system-on-chip, the iPhone 8 will be equipped with the new A11 processor, while the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835.

On top of that, the iPhone 8 will reportedly feature a front-facing 4K camera, capable of capturing video at 60 frames per second (fps), while Samsung's next flagship comes with dual 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel camera lenses with support for 2x optical zoom.

The iPhone 8 and Galaxy Note 8 have an IP68 rating, making them both dust and water-resistant. The smartphones also boast much-longer and significantly improved battery life than the current flagship models.

"Our technological level to produce a solid-state battery for smartphones will be mature enough in one to two years," a Samsung SDI executive told The Korea Herald on the condition of anonymity. "However, it depends on Samsung Electronics whether it will be used for phones."

No pricing details have been given yet, but multiple reports suggest that the iPhone 8's price could start at $1,100. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8, on the other hand, may cost around $1,000 and will only be available with 64 GB and 128 GB memory options.