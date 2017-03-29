iPhone 8 updates: New iPhone expected to be unveiled in September; mass production of A11 chipset expected to start in April

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Apple seems to be on track to release the upcoming iPhone this September, following reports that its chipset manufacturer is already preparing to mass-produce the processor to be placed in iPhone 8.

Reports from Economic Daily News reveals that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is gearing up to mass-produce the A11 chipset, believed to be the processor of the upcoming iPhone. TSMC may start manufacturing in April and is expected to produce about 50 million units of A11 processors until July.

The report further indicates that the new chipset will be built using a Fin Field Effect Transistor (FinFET), a "3D" transistor that is used for modern processors. The A11 chip may also come with a "wafer-level integrated fan-out" technology, but it is still uncertain whether it will combine high-power and low-power cores.

The A11 chipset is expected to power the iPhone 8. Aside from an enhanced processor, the upcoming device is also anticipated to come in a 5.8-inch organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display screen. The iPhone 8 is also speculated to have its home button and fingerprint sensor on its screen.

In addition to these, the new smartphone may be equipped with a 3D sensing technology dedicated for facial/gesture recognition. As for its overall look, the upcoming handset may come with a bezel-less design in glass and stainless steel body.

This year marks the iPhone's 10th anniversary since its launch in 2007. With this, the upcoming iPhone is expected to be huge and special.

In a statement by Philip Schiller, Apple's senior vice president for worldwide marketing, earlier this year, he highlighted how the iPhone has become the "most essential device" in one's life because of the many things it can do, such as social media, games, communication, calendar, and fitness, to name a few. He said, "iPhone has become all of these things and more. And I believe we are just getting started."

The upcoming iPhone is expected to be unveiled in September.