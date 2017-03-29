iPhone 8 updates: New iPhone expected to be unveiled in September; mass production of A11 chipset expected to start in April
Apple seems to be on track to release the upcoming iPhone this September, following reports that its chipset manufacturer is already preparing to mass-produce the processor to be placed in iPhone 8.
Reports from Economic Daily News reveals that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is gearing up to mass-produce the A11 chipset, believed to be the processor of the upcoming iPhone. TSMC may start manufacturing in April and is expected to produce about 50 million units of A11 processors until July.
The report further indicates that the new chipset will be built using a Fin Field Effect Transistor (FinFET), a "3D" transistor that is used for modern processors. The A11 chip may also come with a "wafer-level integrated fan-out" technology, but it is still uncertain whether it will combine high-power and low-power cores.
The A11 chipset is expected to power the iPhone 8. Aside from an enhanced processor, the upcoming device is also anticipated to come in a 5.8-inch organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display screen. The iPhone 8 is also speculated to have its home button and fingerprint sensor on its screen.
In addition to these, the new smartphone may be equipped with a 3D sensing technology dedicated for facial/gesture recognition. As for its overall look, the upcoming handset may come with a bezel-less design in glass and stainless steel body.
This year marks the iPhone's 10th anniversary since its launch in 2007. With this, the upcoming iPhone is expected to be huge and special.
In a statement by Philip Schiller, Apple's senior vice president for worldwide marketing, earlier this year, he highlighted how the iPhone has become the "most essential device" in one's life because of the many things it can do, such as social media, games, communication, calendar, and fitness, to name a few. He said, "iPhone has become all of these things and more. And I believe we are just getting started."
The upcoming iPhone is expected to be unveiled in September.
-
'Life' might just be the most anti-Christian movie you'll see this year
When a filmmaker calls a monster Calvin, they know exactly what they're doing.
-
Jinger Duggar sparks pregnancy rumours with new photo
Everybody is keen to see Jinger Duggar pregnant now that she is happily married to soccer player Jeremy Vuolo.
- 'Life' might just be the most anti-Christian movie you'll see this year
- 'People all over the world are praying for you': Billy Graham chaplains help those affected by London terror
- 'Love divine, all loves excelling': 7 inspiring hymns by Charles Wesley
- How do evil spirits work? Can we inherit them from our ancestors?
- Was Christopher Columbus really a Jew fleeing persecution by the Spanish Inquisition?
- Christians are to the fore in efforts to find homes in the UK for thousands of Syrian refugees
- Render unto Caesar: The new pound coin has an uncomfortable message for the Church
- A Christian ministry brings healing to Jewish children and seniors in Ukraine
- A family in the United States is battling for the right to name their daughter 'Allah'
- US pastor charged for 'illegal' Bible study in Russia appeals to European Court of Human Rights
- Tribes, tensions and gay marriage: What's the future for the Church of England?
- Will Northern Ireland's political meltdown scupper Pope Francis' visit next year?
- Another Catholic priest killed in spiralling Mexico violence
- 'The devil's come down': How rape and murder are stalking the displaced of South Sudan
- Terror will never drive us apart, pledge Archbishops, Imams and Chief Rabbi