iPhone 8 to have facial recognition feature, 4k resolution recording capabilities

An Apple iPhone 7 and the company logo are seen in this illustration picture taken in Bordeaux, France Reuters/Regis Duvignau

News about the features of the iPhone 8 have been scarce. However, it has been rumored that Apple has scrapped the initial idea of touch identification, replacing it with a sophisticated facial recognition system. On top of that, it is also rumored that the iPhone 8 will be able to record photos and video at 4k resolution at 60 frames per second. Both features have never been seen on any of its competitors and is generally untested by the public.

According MacRumors, the facial recognition system could be a much safer and secure alternative to the touch identification. If the feature works as smoothly as it should, then there may be more patterns and details that may be derived from the face, making any attempts to breach security much harder. There are already ways to bypass fingerprint scanning, but facial recognition is a much more high-tech approach that could possibly stump common thieves.

Additionally, face recognition will be used as means for verification when making transactions. If all goes well, then this could be a ground-breaking feat in technology and it will change the way people do business. However, because the concept is still new and untested in the market, then it is too soon to tell if this will actually work. It is entirely dependent on Apple's execution if this new feature will be adopted by the general public.

Another noteworthy rumor is the ability of the iPhone 8 to render 4k resolution photos and video at 60 frames per second. Apple has always been known for its smoothness and efficiency, and if this rumor is true, then it will raise the standard as far as phone cameras go. It will also put Apple back on top of the market as the leading innovator of smart phones.

It is expected that more significant information will be revealed on September later this year, as it marks the 10th anniversary of the iPhone. People who may be interested just have to wait until then.