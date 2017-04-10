iPhone 8 rumors, specs news: Apple's 10th anniversary iPhone special to come with new look, better specs
Apple junkies are, without a doubt, excited to own the upcoming installment of the company's smartphone series, the iPhone 8. In celebration of the 10th anniversary of the line, the device will reportedly have a huge makeover, far better than the previous models, not just in terms of looks but also when it comes to specs.
It has long been predicted that the new set of Apple handsets will feature wireless charging. An Israeli blog called the The Verifier says that the new iPhones will have a Smart Connector that will probably serve as induction for wireless charging and other accessories such as virtual reality and augmented reality (VR and AR). Although there have been many rumors about how the new iPhone would appear, it is expected to provide a larger edge-to-edge OLED display. In addition, Apple is expected to provide even better-quality cameras.
Rumor has it that a Foxconn worker, who chanced upon one of Apple's plan for the next iPhone 8, revealed revolutionary designs and features of the upcoming unit. One of the rumored tech features is the Touch ID sensor that might be embedded in the display screen. A dual camera setup will also come with 3D sensors, reports say.
MacRumors pulled out Apple analyst Brian White's research note on banking firm Drexel Hamilton, wherein he suggests that shipment for the 5.8-inch units will be delayed. The report says that the company has decided to push back the date to work on the 3D sensing technology of the device. Nevertheless, he says that the delivery of the new handsets will be in time for the holidays this December.
The new handset will come in three sizes: a 4.7-inch, a 5.5-inch, and the 5.8-inch versions. Pre-orders for the said variants will reportedly be available starting this September.
It is important to note that Apple has yet to unveil the iPhone 8. The company has also kept mum amid the speculations. Hence, tech enthusiasts should treat the reports with a grain of salt.
More updates should arrive soon.
