iPhone 8 release date, specs rumors: Release date delayed for at least two months?
Apple traditionally releases its latest iPhone model in September, but the custom might be broken with the rumored release of the upcoming iPhone 8 model.
Reports reveal that Chinese-language publication Economic Daily News claims that the next-generation iPhone might be released in October or as late as November instead of the usual September release date.
According to reports, the manufacturers of iPhone 8 encountered several technical difficulties associated with the lamination process of the rumored device's curved OLED panels. It also experienced adoption problems in the 3D sensing system, which could reportedly cause the delayed release of the iPhone 8.
The Chinese publication also lists down the names of Apple's major suppliers that handle the iPhone supply chain, including Foxconn Electronic, TSMC, Pegatron Technology, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Cyntec, Largan Precision, Wistron, and Yageo.
Other reports claim that the next-generation iPhone will come out with a lot of new features, including the bigger edge-to-edge OLED screen instead of the usual LCD display. But the new technology is rumored to be causing some possible problems along the way. One of them is the possible increase in the device's retail price, which could be more than $1,000.
Meanwhile, some reports also speculate that the rumored iPhone 8 will include other brand-new features such as the wireless charging capacity, the 3D facial recognition and iris scanning, the Touch ID capacity, and the removal of the physical Home button to allocate the space to a bigger screen.
A True Tone display feature is also expected to be included in the rumored specs of the upcoming iPhone product. It will reported allow the ambient light to adjust the device's screen colors.
Apple has yet to address the rumors about the delayed release of the iPhone 8 soon.
