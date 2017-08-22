iPhone 8 release date, specs rumors: Official release to be determined, plus larger display and possible flaw in design

Not much is confirmed regarding the heavily-speculated iPhone 8, the version of the smartphone that is next in line after Apple released some versions of the iPhone 7. While the release date has not yet been announced, what is known about the phone is that it will have a larger display. Some leaks may have also revealed the possible flaw in terms of the phone's design.

Many are still wondering when Apple will announce or unveil the iPhone 8. In addition, many are wondering if that is going to be the name of the smartphone at all. It was heavily speculated to come out in September, just in time for the smartphone's 10th anniversary and in time for Apple to unveil their other new devices and software.

Yet, there is also the chance that the iPhone 8 will come out early 2018. It is all just a matter of time before the brand decides to confirm or shut down speculations regarding the newest model. When it comes to the features, however, as of late there have been reports that the iPhone 8 will include wireless charging as well as face recognition, which could replace the touch ID or just become another addition to the smartphone. It is likely that these features will be the new way to unlock the phone, especially now that they are taking the home button out in favor of a larger display

As for the design, a lot of leaks have surfaced on the internet about the phone's design and display. A lot of leaks are coming from Asia, where the phones are being manufactured. Photos of the supposed assembly of the device have come up on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, showing the reported components which are similar to the iPhone 8 design. An edge-to-edge display with a protrusion in front for the cameras, sensors, and the speaker are just a few.

It has been confirmed for a while that the iPhone 8 will be the same size as the iPhone 7, but with a larger display as there will no longer be a home button. While the rumored features are good and all, there is a possible flaw that some have pointed out.

The possible flaw lies in the protruding, vertically aligned dual rear camera. This may pose a problem for a few reasons, one of which is that it can rattle or shake on a flat surface due to the protruding camera. Another reason is the contact points that will definitely wear out over time, and even though the common solution to this may be to put a case on the device, it is both advantageous and disadvantageous. The cases have to be a little bit thicker to protect both the phone and the rims of the cameras.