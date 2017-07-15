iPhone 8 release date, specs rumors: New lineup of models delays release, possible overhaul of features and design

Many have talked about the possible release of the iPhone 8 this year as well as the features that may be included. However, the release of the iPhone 8 may be a little later than expected and is even said to undergo a makeover in terms of design and the features.

Apple is known for their constant product upgrades. The laptops have become sleeker and come in other colors; the desktop computers are getting a thinner design; and the same could be said for the iPods and, of course, the iPhone. According to Express, Apple may not be releasing the iPhone 8 anytime soon. This is because, if the company still follows the series of iPhone models, from the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus, then the iPhone 7s will be the next model that is up for launching.

So, the iPhone 8 will most likely be released in 2018, followed by the iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone 8s. This might serve to be very confusing for its customers who tend to upgrade their phones to the newest models. It also brings up the questions such as whether Apple will still name it iPhone 8 or will they name it differently, like their laptops and iPods. Should it have been up for a 2017 release, it might come in time for the iPhone's 10th anniversary.

In terms of features, there are many new modifications that have been rumored to come with the next model. According to TechRadar, the iPhone 8 may no longer include the fingerprint ID feature and instead do facial recognition.

Regarding the lack of a home button, there was a video that went around the internet about a case made specifically for this model. When it comes to the software, the iOS 11 beta mode teases the model's Augmented Reality capabilities and the phone's design also hints that the phone may go wireless when it comes to charging.