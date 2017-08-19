iPhone 8 release date, specs rumors: Leaked renders reveal latest Apple flagship's wireless charging components

The jet black color variant of Apple's current iPhone 7 model Apple official website

The expectations are high for Apple's tenth anniversary flagship handset, the iPhone 8. Among the rumored high-end features of the 2017 iPhone iteration is the wireless charging capability, making it the first model in the iPhone series to get rid of charging cords. As the Cupertino-based tech giant remains mum about the device's specs, the latest leaked render of the iPhone 8 further strengthens the tech enthusiasts' claim of the handset's wireless charging technology.

As reported by Mashable, the alleged leaked images of the iPhone 8's wireless charging pads surfaced online. The leaked renders were first posted on the Chinese social media website Weibo, being described as the internal components of the iPhone 8 wireless charging pad. However, Apple Insider claims that the components in the leaked images are too big to fit inside an iPhone device. Instead, these are likely to be the wireless charging pads themselves.

The wireless charging pad is where the iPhone 8 will be placed via inductive charging technology. Assuming that the charging pad in the leaked pictures is authentic, this will give the public an idea regarding the shape and size of the iPhone 8. However, little is known about the rate of charging using this technology. At the present, the iPhone devices make use of lightning cords that offer quick charging within a matter of minutes.

In other news, a possible iPhone 8 design was revealed through the latest McDonald's promo images. 9to5Mac reported that the iPhone 8 visualization was used in the fast-food company's mobile app advertisement, which was sent to customers in Australia. Even though the iPhone 8 image used in the McDonald's ad is unofficial, the rendering itself is based on the specs and design rumors of the upcoming flagship device that have circulated over the past few months, including the handset's rumored edge-to-edge display.

More details regarding the possible wireless charging capabilities of the iPhone 8, as well as the device's all-new design, are expected to be presented at the upcoming Apple event. The unveiling of the next iPhone model will happen sometime next month, but the exact date and other details of the event are not yet disclosed.