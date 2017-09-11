Life
iPhone 8 release date, specs rumors: Could the next flagship be called the iPhone X?

Juan Miguel Salonga

An image of the Apple iPhone 7 with AirPods.Apple

With Apple's keynote event just a day away, the final round of rumors have arrived, this time stating that the upcoming flagship device will not be named the iPhone 8. Instead, Apple's latest handset could be the iPhone X.

According to MacWorld, the latest scoop about the iPhone 8's real moniker came from Steve Troughton-Smith, a known tech developer and leaker. The "iPhone X" tag was found on a deciphered iOS 11 code, which raised speculation that the top-end smartphone will be called as such.

Since the iPhone 7 was unveiled last year, the public has been conditioned that the Cupertino-based tech giant will follow the numerical order of naming for the next iPhone device, thus the next model should be called the iPhone 8. However, reports from last month suggested that the device would be called the iPhone Edition.

It is believed that if ever the iPhone X name will be used, the "X" will represent the new branding of the iPhone series, given that the 2017 version will be the 10th-anniversary release. Apple will be free to use the "X" moniker for the iPhone without getting the public confused with the macOS Sierra, as the company already dropped the "X" branding for the latter.

Going back to the translated iOS 11 code, 9to5Mac was able to determine the iPhone 8's or iPhone X's hardware specs and features as well. For one, the handset is expected to be powered by a six-core A11 Fusion chip. This means that the users can expect twice the performance boost from the current iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus devices by doubling the two power cores to a four-core processor.

Other expected highlights of the iPhone 8/X include the 3D face-scanning technology that will replace the Touch ID fingerprint scanner as the primary security feature of the handset. The Touch ID home button has reportedly been removed to make way for an all-screen display.

There will also be major upgrades expected in the camera department of the iPhone 8/X. The upcoming handset will receive cameras that support 4K resolution videos running at 60 frames per second (fps), while 1080p videos can be played at 240 fps. With this new camera setup, the new iPhone will also support augmented reality (AR).

The new iPhone 8 or iPhone X is expected to be revealed alongside iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

