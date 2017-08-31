iPhone 8 release date, specs rumors: Apple's 10th anniversary handset offering may have a virtual home button

The jet black color variant of Apple's current iPhone 7 model Apple Official Website

The upcoming iPhone 8 handset from Apple is expected to be the most groundbreaking entry in the iPhone series yet. Tech enthusiasts have such high expectations from the Cupertino-based tech giant as the iPhone 8 marks the 10th anniversary of Apple's flagship series.

Based on the latest reports, it looks like the iPhone 8 will live up to everyone's expectations, as leaked details and image show the device boasting a handful of slick features. One of the 2017 iPhone iteration's rumored highlights is the removal of the physical home button in exchange for a virtual one.

Bloomberg News came up recently with a leaked image and information about the iPhone 8. A notable part of the leaked photo is the absence of the physical home button, which has already become a vital part of the iPhone device since the first model was released in 2007. Bloomberg noted that the iPhone 8 will not even have a digital home button embedded on the screen. Instead, the handset will make use of a set of gesture controls.

With the use of hand gestures, iPhone 8 users can make their device do specific tasks like opening the main app grid so the home button actions still remain, only virtually. The leaked image shows a thin software bar at the bottom of the screen, where the physical home button used to be. Users can drag the bar up to the middle to open the phone, then bring it up further to close an app and return to the home screen.

The existing physical home button in the iPhone has evolved throughout the years. For the past few years, the home button can be pressed down to talk to Siri or tapping it twice to swipe through different app screens all at once.

Samsung was the first to get rid of the physical home button in the current Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones but the upcoming iPhone 8 stands out as the Galaxy smartphones still have the home button on-screen. According to CNET, the iPhone 8 will also feature a full facial recognition scanner, further cementing its claim as the most innovative handset ever released.

The iPhone 8 is said to be launched along iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus at the upcoming Apple keynote event on Sept. 12. Major details about the upcoming handset are not yet disclosed, although initial reports suggest that an iPhone 8 model will cost around $1,000.