iPhone 8 release date, specs news: Edge-to-edge OLED display, facial recognition and more expected

There is no set specific date yet for the iPhone 8 release, although the Apple phones usually come out in early September.

Some reports, though, indicate that the phones could be shipped in October or November due to supply chain manufacturing issues related to some hardware upgrades. Nevertheless, some analysts insist that the iPhone 8 phones will be ready by September.

No matter what the exact date is, rumors indicate that there will indeed be a new iPhone coming out possibly before the year ends.

As the release nears, there have been plenty of predictions based off leaks during its production. The most prominent prediction is that iPhone 8 will have a curved edge-to-edge organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display which means it will have better picture quality and will be more shatter-resistant.

It will have the highest screen-to-body ratio of any smartphone currently available. The OLED display will almost totally cover the front of the phone, which means the Home button and Touch ID may be relocated at the back. Alternatively, these buttons may be embedded in the display where a virtual Home button for instance would appear.

The iPhone 8 will possibly have a dual-lens camera in a vertical configuration, with an LED flash in the center. According to C/Net, it could be the first phone to have biometric technology that would allow facial recognition. Therefore, the facial features would be used to identify the user instead of Touch ID with thumbprint.

Regarding price, most sources predict the phone would cost around $1,000 considering the possible upgrades it could get. Goldman Sachs analyst Simona Jankowski predicts the phone to be available in 128 GB and 256 GB storage capacities at $999 and $1,099, respectively. The phone is expected to have more storage thereby ditching the 32 GB model.

It will only be a few more months more until the iPhone 8 is released. Until then, analysts and iPhone aficionados can only speculate.