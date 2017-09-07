iPhone 8 release date, specs, features news: 3D facial recognition scanner to outclass Samsung Galaxy Note 8, S8

The jet black color variant of Apple's current iPhone 7 model. Apple

The unveiling of the iPhone 8 is only a few days away and it is expected to be the best flagship handset in the market this year. For one, the rumored 3D facial recognition scanner of Apple's 10th-anniversary iPhone will be the one to knock off its potential rivals, particularly the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S8.

According to BGR, Apple's latest full facial recognition scheme will be far more superior than any other Android security feature available today. It is expected to be more advanced and that the technology will not be fooled by people wanting to break into the iPhone 8.

This will be in contrast to the facial recognition feature of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, which already displayed a flaw.

The iPhone 8 is expected to get rid of the usual Touch ID security feature in exchange of the 3D facial recognition scanner, powered by Realface technology. This security measure will be used in important transactions, including Apple Pay deals.

The Realface full facial recognition scheme, contrary to the Galaxy Note 8's facial scanner, is not expected to be as gullible. The technology will create a 3D representation of the user's face, thus making the facial recognition result more reliable.

To note, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8's facial scanner only involves 2D mapping. Therefore, other people can just use the owner's photo to unlock the device. This is not expected to be the case with the iPhone 8, with Realface boasting a 99.67 percent success rate.

As the Galaxy Note 8 is considered to have better security features than the Galaxy S8 smartphone, it is expected that the latter will be easily toppled by the iPhone 8 as well.

With this advanced technology, one can expect that the iPhone 8 will be costlier than any other device in the market. It is reported that the base unit will have a $1,000 price tag, which is a lot more expensive than the higher-end iPhone 7 Plus that already costs $969.

The iPhone 8 will be launched along with the upgraded iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus at Apple's keynote event on Tuesday, Sept. 12.