iPhone 8 release date rumors: Two months behind schedule due to its features? Lack of home button a major flaw?

So many rumors and speculations have circulated the internet regarding the supposed iPhone 8's release, which will mark the 10th anniversary since Apple launched it back in 2007. However, a new rumor has come up that production is two months behind schedule, and it is likely because of its features, with one possibly becoming a major flaw.

Apple tends to upgrade its products every so often that what people tend to currently use end up being dated by the time the new update or upgrade comes around. As with upgrades, there are new features as well as an improved design, although the design may not always be an improvement.

According to Economic Daily News, as reported by Digitimes, the production of the next-generation iPhone could start November or December, with the initial shipping volumes coming in small amounts. Despite previous reports that production of what is likely the iPhone 8 has begun, the yield rates of companies such as Foxconn Electronics and Pegatron have not yet reached the levels that could signal mass production.

As to why there could be a possible delay in production and release, it is most likely because of the features that are said to be included in the iPhone 8. According to Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts Wamsi Mohan and Stefano Pascale via CNBC, who paid a visit to the manufacturers in Asia, production could be delayed for weeks because of the fingerprint and 3D sensors needed for the new model.

Speaking of features, not all of the new iPhone's features may be beneficial, with some of them even becoming a big flaw. According to Forbes, there may not be a physical home button on the iPhone 8 anymore. The home button may now become virtual, and thus may need to address the biometric identification without using the traditional touch ID to unlock the phone.

This may pose a problem for many, especially for people who have not used an iPhone before. A possible solution while maintaining the "no buttons" route for this is to embed the Touch ID sensor under the glass. This would maintain the sensor in the same physical place like in the previous models.