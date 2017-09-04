iPhone 8 release date rumors: Apple sends out cryptic invitation for September event

Apple's upcoming event features a colorful Apple logo. Apple official website

For weeks, there has been a ton of debate over when will Apple hold their prestigious launching event this year. Every year, the multinational technology company holds a press event for the release of new models for iPhones and other gadgets, which they usually hold in September. This year is no exception, as Apple has officially set a date for their event, which will take place on Sept. 12.

To formalize the event, Apple has sent out a cryptic invitation. A colorful Apple logo is emblazoned on the front, along with the caption, "Let's meet at our place. Please join us for the event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino. September 12, 2017. 10 am."

Although it isn't stated by Apple that the event is the day of the iPhone 8 launch, many think that it is so. Along with the iPhone 8, a new iOS software, a new Apple Watch featuring LTE connectivity, and an Apple TV with 4K content is expected to be launched on the same day as well. The updated versions of the iPhone 7 — the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus — are also expected to be revealed.

The Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino is the company's newest headquarters, and it will be the first time the multinational tech company uses the place for the yearly iPhone event. In the past, the event is usually held at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, located in San Francisco.

Apple’s cryptic invitation confirms September 12 event https://t.co/TKGFNOpt59 — TechKig (@techkig) September 2, 2017

The iPhone 8 is rumored to sell at a retail price of $1000, significantly higher than the iPhone 7 which starts at slightly higher than $700 for the 32 GB variant. However, the costly price tag may be due to a ton of impressive new features and specifications of the new iPhone, including an edge-to-edge display, wireless charging, and a facial recognition feature.

The event is expected to be available for live-stream, so people all over the world who can't attend can spectate the long-awaited event. For the event's formal schedule, it takes place at 1 p.m. EDT (10 a.m. PDT) on Sept. 12.