iPhone 8 release date pushed back? Significant improvements expected

The new iPhone's release has been delayed, yet again. Rumors suggest that initial ideas for the new smartphone have been scrapped, including the touch ID scanner, and the white color themed design. This begs the question why Apple seems to be unsure about their highly-anticipated product.

This delay must be disconcerting for anxious consumers given that Apple has consistently been releasing new phone models every September since the iPhone 5. However, the iPhone 8 marks the 10th Anniversary for Apple smartphones, which makes this particular product a big deal in Apple's eyes.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to showcase the phone in a few weeks, with the exact date still unknown. Apple has been careful not to leak any information about the new phone, which leaves everyone speculating that the phone will not just be better versions of their previous releases.

There are many different rumors surrounding the specs of the latest iPhone, but most of them agree on a few things. First, there will be three new phones released for this year — the iPhone 7s and the iPhone 7s Plus, and the unnamed iPhone, which is promised to undergo a major overhaul in both functionality and design. The new phone is currently being called "iPhone 8," but sources agree that the name will be edgier given the completely new features that the phone will have.

Rumors suggest that the new iPhone will include features such as a depth-sensing camera. Additionally, an innovative display with the full-front of the phone will completely be covered in glass, so prepare to say goodbye to borders. It is also rumored to cost more than $1,000, which could mean that supplies would be limited.

However, because of the revamps to the conventional iPhone, the release date of the iPhone 8 may even be pushed as far as 2018. This is not surprising since the rumored features of the phone seem way too advanced for even a big tech company like Apple.