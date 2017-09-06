iPhone 8 release date news, specs rumors: Next flagship to be unveiled at Apple's September event

Apple's upcoming event features a colorful Apple logo. Apple official website

It has been nearly a year since iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus hit store shelves. Now, Apple is reportedly all set to unveil its next flagship at an upcoming event this September.

It came to light when MacRumors received an anonymous tip claiming that the Chief Executive Officer of Apple Inc., Tim Cook, would officially announce the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, alongside the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. The event will be held at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco on Sept. 12.

As far as the rumor mill goes, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are expected to feature a curved AMOLED (Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode) screen display, IP68-rated water and dust resistance, a rear-facing Touch ID sensor, and up to 512 GB of built-in storage.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will reportedly retain the current flagships' 12-megapixel rear-facing cameras with a quad-LED "True Tone" flash, and its widened f/1.8 aperture. However, it will also feature a front-facing 4K camera, capable of capturing video at 60 frames per second.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will be powered by the A11 system-on-chip (SoC), which is reportedly based on a 10nm process that was built by Apple's long-standing partner, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). The A11 is expected to provide greater performance than the current SoC, A10 Fusion.

On top of that, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus may also offer a wireless charging technology, which allows user to charge their devices across the room. A new research note from Cowen and Company's Timothy Arcuri suggests that the next flagship will either use the Qi or the Airfuel protocols.

No pricing details were given yet, but multiple reports have suggested that the 64 GB version of iPhone 8 would cost around $999, while the 256 GB version will cost around $1,099. The 512GB version, on the other hand, will cost around $1,199. While waiting, fans can check out the official introduction video for Apple's iPhone 7 below.