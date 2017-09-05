iPhone 8 official release date, price, specs news: New design and new program will surprise consumers

An Apple iPhone 7 and the company logo are seen in this illustration picture taken in Bordeaux, France. Reuters/Regis Duvignau

The highly anticipated iPhone 8 by Apple is already getting a lot of raves even before its official release date, which might be this Sept. 8. New technologies will be implemented by the tech giant company and experts are saying that not all of it would favor its consumers.

According to Forbes, it would appear that the new iPhone 8 will be more strict when it comes to using only Apple products such as its wireless charging units. The company will have it locked using a specific MFI (Made for iPhone) program, which makes users pay the company whenever they use their wireless chargers.

The device would run at only 7.5 watts when other wireless chargers would run using 15 watts. This is something that the company takes pride in. The licensing would be strict that any third-party pads would still need permission from the MFI program.

As for the price, TechRadar said that it might cost at least $1,000. The costing has a lot to do with the expensive materials that Apple included in this new model. Tech experts are also saying that since Samsung just released their Galaxy Note 8 that is worth $930, Apple just went ahead and added $70 to close it at $1000.

The color is another aspect of the smartphone that people are looking forward to seeing. This time, the word on the street is that the color would be in blush gold. The name is also about to change from iPhone 8 to possibly iPhone Pro or iPhone X. This is to emphasize the fact that the upgrades will be bigger than what they did from the previous models where they just added the "S" and the "Plus."

Apple has yet to make any confirmation from all of these reports. Consumers are having mixed emotions when it comes to its cost since the price has gone up this time.