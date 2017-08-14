iPhone 8 news: Leaked photos show dual camera, fast charging, no more rose gold variant

Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook leads a moment of silence for the victims of the attack in Orlando as he opens the company's World Wide Developers Conference in San Francisco, California June 13, 2016. Reuters/Stephen Lam

The upcoming iPhone 8 is Apples' tenth anniversary smartphone, and rumors have been floating for quite some time about what the smartphone giant's latest will be like.

A leaked photo of what is supposed to be the iPhone 8 was posted on Twitter by user @evleaks, notable for reliable leaks on all kinds of technology news. The image shows an almost bezel-less, black iPhone encased in a sturdy-looking phone case from Urban Armor Gear.

Trends come and go, and smartphones are doing their best to keep up. Production giants like Apple, however, give birth to and kill trends of their own making. The rose gold color variant of their premium phones have launched an array of other smartphone colors from their competitors, but it looks like they're back to basic colors with their upcoming iPhone 8. Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also confirmed that the company won't be releasing a rose gold variant to their upcoming release.

More leaked photos of smartphone cases from Techtastic show that the iPhone 8 will have dual rear cameras and possibly a fingerprint scanner also located at the phone's rear. It is not yet confirmed, however, if the iPhone's dual cameras will be position vertically or horizontally.

An earlier report also had Apple's Indian manufacturing partner, Wistron, saying that the iPhone 8 may have wireless charging.

"Assembly process for the previous generations of smartphones have not changed much, though new features like waterproof and wireless charging now require some different testing, and the waterproofing will alter the assembly process a bit," said Wistron CEO Robert Hwang.

While there was no direct mention of Apple or any other smartphone manufacturing company, the statement only confirms earlier rumors of the Apple having wireless charging.

The iPhone 8 will come with two minor "S" upgrade, as well as upgraded storage (64 GB) and memory (3 GB RAM). It will be equipped with iOS 11 and a higher quality audio ear piece. It's said to be priced between $850 and $1,200 in the United States.

There is no release date yet for the iPhone 8.