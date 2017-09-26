iPhone 8 news: Device now available for preorder

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Apple official website

Using the iPhone Upgrade Program, Apple loyalists can now preorder the new iPhone 8 through the mobile app where it just takes three clicks to finish the entire preordering process.

Even though the order status of Apple has yet to change from "Preparing from Shipment," packages are being shipped via delivery company UPS. Costumers can track their orders using UPS My Choice Account. Both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are currently being shipped from Pennsylvania.

Patrons of Apple products debate whether such is the company's way to sell out the iPhone 8 (and iPhone Plus) the fastest way possible because iPhone users would prefer the iPhone X, which will only start shipping weeks from now.

The iPhone Upgrade Program allows iPhone users to get the new model faster than their previous swap-ins. The mobile app is a new mail-in program for trading in old devices. This, in turn, allows Apple to control their inventory a bit better than they did with previous new model releases.

iPhone 8 uses iOS 11 with the Apple A11 Bionic chipset. It has a hexa-core central processing unit (CPU) and an Apple graphics processing unit (GPU) for three-core graphics. Display-wise, it is an LED-backlit IPS LCD type sporting 16M colors and a capacitive touchscreen. Multi-touch functions are available and has a resolution of 750 x 1334 pixels. The new model has Ion-strengthened glass and oleophobic coating. It also sports a wide color gamut display. The device comes with a non-removable 1,821 mAh li-Ion battery.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are available in 64 GB and 256 GB variants, and in colors space grey, gold and silver.

Along with the iPhone 8, preorders for the new Watch 3 have also been made available in the listings starting Sept. 22. Meanwhile, preorders for the iPhone X will begin on Oct. 27, as announced by Apple.