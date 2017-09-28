Life
iPhone 8 news: Apple addresses issue with 'crackling' sound in earpiece

Juan Miguel Salonga

An iPhone 8 (L) and an iPhone 8 Plus are displayed during a launch event in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 12, 2017.REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Apple fans were very ecstatic prior to the Sept. 12 unveiling of the new iPhone 8 and iPhone X handsets. However, for some users who already purchased the iPhone 8, the experience has not been very satisfactory due to an issue with the smartphone's earpiece. The good news is that Apple has recently recognized the problem, promising to release a "crackling" sound fix.

As reported by The Verge, dozens of iPhone 8 users have posted on Apple support forums and Reddit to report the unpleasant "crackling" sound that comes up when they make a phone call. Specifically, the static sound happens when answering the phone or making a call through Facetime. There are times when a usual phone call does not have the disruptive sound, and the crackling is not heard when the loudspeaker is used instead of the earpiece.

The online publication speculated that the crackling sounds may not be due to faulty iPhone 8 hardware. Instead, there might be a problem with the device's software. It seems like Apple agrees on this, as the tech giant addressed the queries of the iPhone 8 users.

In a statement released by Apple, the company said that the earpiece issue only happens in a "small number" of cases. Nevertheless, even if only a few users have been experiencing the crackling sounds, Apple is already developing a software update or fix to put an end to this problem. It is not specified when the software update will be released.

"We are aware of the issue which is affecting customers in a small number of cases," a spokesperson from Apple said. "Our team is at work on a fix, which will be included in an upcoming software release."

The early reviews for the iPhone 8 have been generally positive, although there are reports that the existence of iPhone X is affecting the former's performance in the market. It was speculated by Citi Research that Apple's expectations on iPhone 8 sales might fall short, CNBC reported. Although, KGI Securities' Ming-Chi Kuo, a known Apple device watcher, thinks that such projections are quite "overdone."

