iPhone 8 latest news, rumors: Alleged information about new Apple products leaked ahead of launch event

Apple CEO Tm Cook speaks about Apple TV during an Apple media event in San Francisco. A leak on the latest Apple products surfaced online two days before Cook's 2017 special event Reuters / Beck Diefenbach

A leak on the latest Apple products including a new iPhone surfaced online, two days before the official Apple event to formally unveil their products.

BBC reported that an Apple employee deliberately leaked the information to websites 9to5Mac and MacRumors.

"I'm nearly certain this wasn't a mistake, but rather a deliberate malicious act by a rogue Apple employee," notable Apple blogger John Gruber told BBC.

The leak included detailed design information, the iPhone's upgraded camera and a new unlocking system for iDevices.

Aside from the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus, the leak revealed that Apple will reportedly also unveil a high-end phone called iPhone X.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will allegedly include some basic upgrades from its predecessors, the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 plus. It is said that it will feature a glass back panel, a new processing chip and wireless inductive charging.

The iPhone X, in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the iPhone, will reportedly feature a front screen that will ditch the iconic home button.

It is also said to introduce a 5.8-inch OLED display which accommodates the front camera, an ear piece and 3D sensors.

Video recording modes will also likely receive an upgrade and will support 1080p at 240fps, 4k at 24fps, 4K at 24fps, 4K at 24fps, 4K at 60fps and 4K at 60 fps.

The new phones will allegedly run on the latest operating system, the iOS 11, which will include a lot of new features.

It will introduce the "Animoji," wherein users can customize emojis based on their facial features and voices. These can also be sent with recorded voice messages.

With the phones ditching the home button, Apple will reportedly introduce the Face ID unlock that will use facial recognition to enable access to the phone.

Other products that will allegedly be presented in the event are the Apple Watch, which can now support cellular data, and the Apple TV, which can finally support 4K and HDR Video streaming.