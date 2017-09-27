iPhone 8 and 8 Plus news: Significant upgrades to cameras compared to iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, tests show

Apple's iPhone 8 and 8 Plus offers many upgrades compared to its predecessors. Apple

The camera of the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have been given the highest ever rating by one benchmarking website, which took the phones for a series of tests. The results show how the new iPhones have significantly upgraded its camera capabilities compared to their predecessors, the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

DxOMark, a camera and image quality reference that performs detailed tests on various cameras, gave the iPhone 8 Plus a rating of 94, the highest rating for any smartphone that it ever reviewed. The plus-sized phone slightly edges out its smaller counterpart, the iPhone 8, which was rated at 92.

Both iPhones outperformed the previous high mark of 90 set by the Google Pixel and HTC U11. Last year's iPhones previously garnered a score of 88 for the iPhone 7 Plus, and 85 for the iPhone 7.

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus only made small improvements from their predecessors in terms of the camera hardware. Both generations use 12-megapixel cameras but the new iPhones' output is better because of improved exposure accuracy, better face detection, and better HDR processing, according to DxOMark.

According to website WhistleOut, which compared the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 7, the differences between the cameras of the two iPhone generations are most obvious when shooting in adverse conditions, like in low light or in direct sunlight.

When taking photos in direct sunlight, the iPhone 8 is likely to blowout and produces images with better contrast compared to the iPhone 7. In low light, the images taken using the iPhone 8 tend to be brighter and sharper. They are also less grainy and more detailed.

The iPhone 8 also processes colors better, giving its photos more kick with enhanced saturation and added vibrancy. The iPhone 8 Plus, with its dual camera, also has an enhanced ability at estimating depth, which allows it to create better bokeh and blur effects on photos.