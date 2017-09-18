iPhone 8 and 8 Plus news: Pre-order now available

A woman looks at the screen of her mobile phone in front of an Apple logo outside its store in Shanghai, China July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

The iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus, which are the new handheld devices in Apple's line, are coming in Sept. 22. It may please fans to know that these products are now available for pre-order at their nearest Apple outlet.

According to Mac Rumors, the tech giant is now accepting pre-orders through their online stores, and through the Apple app store. The countries that offer the pre-order are what Apple considers to be first wave launch countries, such as Canada, Denmark, Hong Kong, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, and the U.K. All of the carriers in the U.S. like Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile are now accepting pre-orders as well.

The announcement was made at a press event on Tuesday, Sept. 11, that the company will start making pre-orders available by Sept. 15, Friday. It is best to make pre-orders as early as possible to ensure that buyers get their very own mobile devices on the day of the launch.

Retailers such as Best Buy are also going to be offering pre-orders since they will have extra early access to stocks of the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus. However, like most retailers, buyers should expect these sales to run out quickly.

However, there are potential customers out there who relish the experience of going to the store themselves, and buying the phone. According to Fortune, timing is one of the most crucial factors when trying to purchase something that has a demand of this magnitude on the first day of release. They stated that due to the time difference, the citizens on the East Coast of America will have to be at their stores early, while the West Coast have to stay up late.

Unfortunately, not everyone will be able to get their own phones during launch day. There are other countries such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that can pre-order the phone, but will have to wait around five working days before they receive the item.

The iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus can be ordered through the Apple Shop, and will be released on Sept. 22, Thursday.