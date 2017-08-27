iPhone 7S release date, specs rumors: Leaked renders suggest improvement on speakers; same old design as iPhone 7

A closer look at the iPhone 7 black variant highlighting dual camera lens Apple website

Aside from the highly anticipated iPhone 8, Apple fans are also looking forward to the upgraded versions of the current iPhone 7 and iPhone 7S models — the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus. All three new versions of the iPhone are expected to be unboxed at a special keynote event to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Apple's flagship handset.

Although the Cupertino-based tech giant has not yet revealed any details about the new iPhone models, there are other sources providing the public with ideas about its specs and design. Taking the spotlight away from the iPhone 8, recently leaked photos of the alleged iPhone 7S have surfaced online. As reported by BGR, the CAD drawings of the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus were posted on Weibo.

This time around, the leaked render of an upcoming iPhone model was not well-received by tech enthusiasts. Such is mainly due to the old design it is sporting. BGR stated that the design of the iPhone 7S in the leaked images is just similar to the current iPhone 7. Furthermore, the iPhone 7 design is said to not have much improvements from its predecessors, the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S.

The problem cited by tech experts with the iPhone 7 design is its front display. Specifically, many people thought that the appearance of the iPhone 7 will be different from the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S, which have somewhat huge bezel on the sides. Apparently, Apple decided to keep the bezels in the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, much to the dismay of those rooting for a completely bezel-less display.

The current trend among the high-end handsets in the market is the reduced bezel. If the leaked photo of the iPhone 7S is real, then no improvement is expected in this department. If there is one positive change that is noticeable in this iPhone 7S leak, it is the new aluminum body.

Meanwhile, another iPhone 7S leak reported by Slash Gear has some good news for iPhone followers. A leaked photo from iFixit offers a closer look at the iPhone 7S speakers. If the source is to be believed, the speaker part of the iPhone 7S is somehow different with that of the current iPhone 7. The exact changes in the iPhone 7S speaker setup are not clear, although these alterations often suggest an improvement of a certain feature from an older model.

The iPhone 7S, iPhone 7S Plus, and iPhone 8 are expected to arrive in the market later this year. The new iPhone models will be unveiled at the next Apple Event in September.