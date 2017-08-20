iPhone 7 versus iPhone 8: Key differences and new features to expect

Reports say the iPhone 8 will have a flat screen. Reuters

With 2017 marking the 10 years iPhone has been of service to the world, it's not surprising that Apple has something great in store this coming fall. The long-anticipated iPhone 8 will be unveiled to the public for the first time this September, and with all the speculations and features Apple has been trying so hard to keep from the public's prying eyes, everyone could not wait.

It seems only yesterday when the iPhone 7 and 7 plus were released, which in Sept. 16 of last year. Notable changes have been made by Apple with their latest model, including the removal of the headphone jack and the ditching of 16 GB storage space in favor of 32 GB. So, what new changes should be expected from the iPhone 8?

According to The Telegraph, three new iPhone models are expected to make their debut this fall. Along with the iPhone 8, an iPhone 7s and iPhone7s Plus are also set to be made available in the market. Speculations suggest that the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus only bring a handful of minor changes from the iPhone 7, unlike the iPhone 8 which is expected to completely revolutionize the iPhone.

So, compared to the iPhone 7, what differences and key features should the public expect from the iPhone 8? As posted by Digiarty Software on its website, Apple will most likely remove the home button once and for all, which will enable a wider and bigger screen. Currently, the iPhone 7 boasts a 4.7-inch screen size, while the iPhone 7 Plus has 5.5 inches. The iPhone 8 is rumored to have a 5.8-inch OLED display, which will almost cover the entire phone.

In the leaked code for Apple's Homepod smart speaker, it was also suggested that the iPhone 8 will most likely introduce a new facial recognition system, a feature that will identify users using their facial structure. This will mark a huge, significant update since Apple introduced their Touch ID system first seen with the iPhone 5s.

Another difference iPhone users can surely expect is the price. The iPhone 7 in 32 GB retails at around $649, and while this is already hefty, everyone can expect the iPhone 8 to start selling at around $1,200. It's very expensive as phones go, but with the rumored new features the iPhone 8 is set to unveil, a thousand dollars is the price to pay for them.

Wireless charging, a new chip processor, water resistance, and new screen resolutions are also said to come with the iPhone 8. These are still rumors, though, and fans for the brand will just have to wait until the newest iPhone is unveiled this coming fall to know the extent of the legitimacy of all these cool new features.

No exact date for the iPhone 8's release has been announced by Apple yet, though, but like all iPhone launch dates, it is most likely to be around this coming month.