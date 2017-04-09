iPad Pro 2 release date, specs rumors: Video campaign hints at possible release of new iPad Pro; device to sport A10 processor, edge-to-edge display

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Rumors that Apple will soon release the iPad Pro 2 are far from dying down, especially because the company has been running an iPad Pro advertising campaign, which suggests that the iPad Pro can fix users' problems.

Apple has recently released short videos that focus on the complaints of people and how the iPad Pro can help them. Its tagline even says "Real problems . . . answered."

The first video focuses on a user's complaint about her laptop weighing too much. This highlights the iPad Pro's weight and its ability to work just like a laptop.

The second video shows a user complaining about wanting to get out of her dorm room even though she still has a lot of work to do. The voiceover then says, "Well, get out of there! You know your iPad Pro can hold your textbooks and notes so you can study just about anywhere."

Lastly, the third video presents a user complaining about her laptop's battery dying halfway through the flight. It highlights the impressive battery life of the iPad Pro.

Since the first iPad Pro was released back in 2015 and the iPad Pro 9.5 came out early last year, the series of 15-second videos that Apple released for its campaign, which started in February, basically hints that a new model might be coming soon.

According to University Herald, the iPad Pro 2 will have a 10.5-inch edge-to-edge display and will likely sport an A10 processor, which is currently Apple's strongest and fastest mobile chip. There are also rumors that the new iPad Pro model will not have a physical home button and that there will be a 12.9-inch variant as well. However, since the upcoming iPhone 8 is also rumored to have an edge-to-edge design, there are speculations that Apple might hold back the launch of the iPad Pro 2 after the new iPhone is released.

Other rumored specs and features of the device include water resistance and the absence of the headphone port, as reported on TechRadar.

Whether or not these rumors are true, fans have to wait for Apple's official announcement.