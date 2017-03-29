iPad Pro 2 release date, specs rumors: Release date for 10.5-inch iPad Pro 2 still remains unclear

Although it was speculated that Apple will unveil the 10.5-inch iPad Pro 2 this month, there aren't any concrete updates from the company regarding the highly anticipated device. However, new rumors suggest that the upcoming iPad model will be released sometime in June this year.

Instead of launching the iPad Pro 2 during the March event, Apple announced the new red iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, as well as the low-cost 9.7-inch iPad, the 128 GB iPhone SE, and new Apple Watch bands.

According to a report on ValueWalk, Credit Suisse analyst Akinori Kanemoto stated that Apple may be currently working on new iPad models, which are presumed to be variants of the iPad Pro 2, based on their investigations. "We understand from our latest investigations that Apple is working on new 10.4- and 12.9-inch models that will likely be unveiled around June," Kanemoto said.

Apple will be having its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) this June, which could be one of the reasons why the iPad Pro 2 June release rumors started.

On the other hand, a source has told MacRumors that the 10.5-inch iPad Pro is still expected to be released this spring, particularly next month. "It looks like Apple is doing the releases in a staggered fashion. I still expect a 10-inch-range iPad sometime in the spring," said a person who has connections within Apple's supply chain. According to him, the supply chain has made it clear that the new iPad model is definitely coming, and may be released as soon as April.

Advertisement

But the speculations regarding the much awaited Apple device does not end there, as there is also another source that claims it would be much more preferable for Apple to roll out the 10.5-inch bezel-less iPad Pro 2 in October, after the launch of the new bezel-less iPhone. "I think the most likely explanation is that Apple is working on a new edge-to-edge design iPad with a 10.5-inch display, but that it's a 2018 thing, not a 2017 thing. Or, at the very earliest, a late 2017 thing — something they could unveil in October," said Apple expert John Gruber in an article on DaringFireball.net.

As there is no official information from Apple yet, fans have only these rumors to get by while waiting for the so-called iPad Pro 2.



