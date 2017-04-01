iPad Mini 5 rumors: Apple cancels the device due to phablets' growing popularity

While some rumors claim that the iPad Mini 5 will be launched soon, it is suspected that the smallest iPad model may already be a thing of the past.

Prior to the release of the updated version of the 9.7-inch iPad and the iPhone 7 Red last week, it was heavily rumored that Apple would be releasing the iPad Mini 5, which has been suspected to assume a new name, the iPad Pro Mini. However, after Apple updated its online store, not even a shadow of the iPad Mini 5 appeared.

It is believed, though, that the Cupertino-based company is set to release two more iPads this year. While some suspect that the upcoming releases will include the latest iPad Mini 5, reports claim that Apple will only release a refreshed 12.9-inch iPad Pro and a new size iPad, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro in May or June. Apparently, the latest version of the iPad Mini is not included on the rumored list of devices that Apple fans should look forward to.

The Mac Observer opines that the iPad Mini may already be on its deathbed. The online publication points out that, after all, Apple founder Steve Jobs was not sold to the idea of releasing an iPad Mini back then. However, when the market was saturated by mini tablets from Apple's competitors, the Cupertino-based company eventually followed and released its first-ever iPad Mini in 2012.

It is believed that the supposed demise of the iPad Mini can be partly attributed to the rise of the phablets. As phablet owners can do things on their device instead of doing them on a mini tablet, it would, indeed, be impractical for Apple fans to buy an iPad Mini if they already own an iPhone Plus.

According to The Mac Observer, if Apple were planning to release an iPad Mini 5, it would have done so already as the iPad Mini 4 was released almost two years ago. However, with nothing but rumors as the basis for the alleged device's existence, it is believed that the iPad Mini 5 may just be a figment of the imagination that will never translate into reality.